Osinbajo, a faithful lieutenant to Buhari – Tinubu

by Dolapo Adelana

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Acting President Yemi Osinbajo as a loyal team player, who does not seek personal accolades.

In a congratulatory message to Osinbajo on the occasion of his 60th birthday, Tinubu said, “we know that you will have little time to celebrate as your birthday comes at a momentous time this year”.

In a statement released by the Tinubu Media Office, the former Lagos governor added that Osinbajo has been a faithful lieutenant to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As the humble and selfless person you are, you shall be busy promoting the policy agenda of your principal and our President Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu said.

“You have been a faithful and dedicated lieutenant to our president. We wish you nothing but the best and congratulate your loyal service to him and to our beloved country.

“From my experience working with you when you were the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, I can say that you are a consummate team player who does not seek individual accolades but one, who without personal notoriety or fanfare, does his best to advance the policies and interests of the government in which you serve.”