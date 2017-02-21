Osinbajo apologises to Ondo people for canceling visit

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has apologized to Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko for canceling his visit to the state.

Osinbajo was scheduled to visit the state on Friday but his plane could not land due to bad weather.

The Acting President’s visit was then rescheduled for Monday but the bad weather persisted and the trip was canceled completely.

Osinbajo’s Media Aide, Laolu Akande in a statement on Monday apologized to the people of the state.

“Weather conditions again prevents Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo’s scheduled visit to Akure today. Sincere apologies to the government and people of Ondo State,” he tweeted.

Osinbajo was expected to commission some projects, including the multi-billion naira International Event Centre in Akure.

