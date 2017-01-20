The News Blog

Osinbajo briefed on situation in Gambia

Acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been briefed about the situation in The Gambia.

Special assistant to the Osinbaj on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande stated this on Friday evening via his Twitter account.

He said, “VP Osinbajo on return to Abuja receives update and briefings on the situation in Gambia and also briefings from a number of cabinet ministers.”

Nigeria had sent troops to Gambia as part of the ECOWAS team to remove Yayha Jammeh.

Osinbajo took over as acting president on Thursday as President Muhammadu Buhari is on vacation in the UK.

