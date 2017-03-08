Osinbajo is capable of carrying out his duties – Aisha Buhari

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is capable of carrying out his duties.

Mrs Buhari said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday while congratulating Osinbajo on his 60th birthday.

She wrote, “On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities, have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realized. Congratulations and Happy Birthday @ProfOsinbajo”