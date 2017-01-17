The News Blog

Osinbajo heads Nigeria’s delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday led Nigeria’s delegation to the World Economic Forum holding this week in Davos, Switzerland.

A statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesman of the vice president, said Osinbajo would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria where ministers who are members of the delegation would also feature.

“The yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects,” Akande stated.

Akande added that the vice president would also feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders.

“For instance, he (Osinbajo) will be discussing on the theme “Building Africa” with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others,” he added.

While in Davos, Osinbajo would hold meetings with some of the global companies and other leaders attending the forum, Akande said.

Members of the Nigeria delegation include the Ministers of Trade, Agriculture and Water Resources as well as the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President.

According to the statement, the Vice President is expected back in Nigeria on Friday.

