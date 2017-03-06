Osinbajo to inaugurate Onnoghen as 17th CJN on Tuesday

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate Justice Walter Onnoghen as the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria on Tuesday.

The National Assembly had confirmed Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria last week.

The inauguration is scheduled to hold at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja by 9am.

Onnoghen may also conferred with the national honour of the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger as customary with the inauguration of past CJNs.

Osinbajo had nominated Onnoghen as Chief Justice to the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 10, 2016 inaugurated Onnoghen as acting CJN following the retirement of Justice Mahmud Mohammed.