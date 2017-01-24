Osinbajo meets with General Electric CEO (PHOTOS)

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday met with the delegation of General Electric.

Speaking about the meeting on his social media account, Osinbajo said, “Today, I met with a delegation from General Electric and one of the things we discussed was the proposed concessioning deal of the East-West lines of the Nigeria Railways to General Electric-GE- for which the firm would be investing 2 Billion Dollars, for the refurbishment of the single-gauge lines and the building/assembling of train coaches here in Nigeria. The delegation was led by GE’s global CEO, Jeff Immelt.”

