Osinbajo – the new Nigerian hero, Angelina Jolie eats scorpions like it’s nothing | See our top 10 photos from the past week

There’s even more pictorial evidence that Acting President Osinbajo may be doing better than his absent boss, President Buhari. Wondering what Governor Fayose and Angelina Jolie have in common? See our top 10 photos from last week.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo paid an unscheduled visit to the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Thursday. The VP wanted to see things for himself, and checked out the toilets, carousels and immigration service points at the airport and he received praise from most quarters for this move.

From New York Fashion Week to Milan Fashion Week, Somali-American model, Halima Aden continues to break barriers by confidently strutting the runway in her hijab. The 19-year-old walked at the Max Mara show at Milan Fashion Week.

Governor Fayose has not a worry in the world! He downs a plate of amala at a restaurant in Abuja. Notice his cute bib?

ONE campaign ambassador and superstar Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visited the Big Brother House and engaged the housemates in a powerful conversation about the inequalities young girls face when it comes to access to quality education.

SUVs, shuttle buses, exotic cars make up the 17 vehicles the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered in a warehouse belonging to former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

President Donald Trump appointed Lt Gen HR McMaster as the new National Security Adviser following the resignation of Michael Flynn two weeks ago.

This photo of Angelina Jolie conveniently chewing a scorpion was all over the news last week. She ate scorpions and spiders with her kids while in Cambodia promoting her new movie.

Rida Plastic Company, Lagos was razed by fire during the week.

This 2-year–old took fourth place in a school race because he ran towards his dad instead of the finish line. Proud dad, Imoh Umoren shared the photos on Twitter and got featured on Buzzfeed few days after.

Denrele Edun was revealed as the new co-host of the coming season of Lip Sync Battle Africa during the week.