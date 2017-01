Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo led former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ernest Shonekan to sing a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017.

Other leaders in the video shared by the News Agency of Nigeria, include former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya.

The ex-leaders sang to Isaac Watts’ hymn, “Oh God, Our Help in Ages Past,” in the video recorded early December 2016.

Watch video below:

