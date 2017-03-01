Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting which held at the Aso Rock presidential villa had in attendance members of the presidency and some ministers of the Federation.

Present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal; Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Minister of Petroleum (State), Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN); Minister of Solid minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi among others.

