Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting was attended by top presidential aides and cabinet ministers.

Some of those in attendance include Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed; Minister of Petroleum (state), Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, among others.

