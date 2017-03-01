Osinbajo presides over security meeting (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a security meeting with Service and Intelligence chiefs.

Osinbajo was flanked on both sides by Defence Minister, Mansur Dan-Ali and Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Present at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonishakin and other service chiefs; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting Osinbajo said even though Boko Haram has been degraded, the military will not relent in its efforts.

