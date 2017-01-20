Osinbajo returns to Nigeria, to serve as acting President

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Nigeria after cutting short his trip to Switzerland for this year’s World Economic Forum.

Osinbajo was expected to return on Friday but arrived Nigeria on Thursday night after President Muhammadu Buhari left for the United Kingdom.

Osinbajo is expected to act as President for 10 days until the return of Buhari on February 6.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, however in a short statement on Friday confirmed Osinbajo’s arrival.

“The Vice President is back in Abuja last night (Thursday). He heads to Ibadan this morning (Friday) for some engagements and he is expected back in the office. Work of Change always in mind,” Akande simply wrote.

