Osinbajo should stop coming to Ijaw land – Asari Dokubo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to stop coming to Ijaw land.

In an interview with Vanguard, Dokubo described Osinbajo’s visits as a jamboree.

He stated that the oil in Ijaw land belongs to Ijaw people and not Nigeria.

He said, “This jamboree by the vice president is funny. Are they our overlords or are we being colonized that they are coming to visit here and there? Don’t they know what is right?

“The oil belongs to us; it does not belong to Nigeria. Ijaw oil belongs to us. If Itsekiri say their oil belongs to Nigeria, that is their business and if Urhobo say same of their oil, that is also their business and same applies to others.

“But we, Ijaw, are saying that Ijaw oil belongs to Ijaw, they should leave our oil alone.

“That is the issue at stake and people are not addressing these issues as it should be addressed. So for me, they are only postponing the doomsday, they should do what is right because the oil of Ijaw people belong to them.”

He described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a ‘zero government’ that has only worsened the situation of Nigeria.

“Is there anything to appraise in the Buhari led government? What is there to appraise? Can you multiply zero? If you multiply zero, what would it give you?,” he said.

“From N200 a dollar during the time of former President Goodluck Jonathan, which was the highest, to a roving price of N450 per dollar to salary not being paid for months in all the states, this is a zero government and there is nothing to appraise.

“That President left and the people are not allowed to know the reason their president left? That fuel price was increased from N87 per litre when Goodluck left office to N145, what is there to appraise? You can’t multiply zero by zero because if you do, what you get is zero, so this is a zero government.”

Dokubo also denied saying that there would be war if Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election.

He said, “Did anyone hear me say that? If there is nothing in the Niger Delta as they claim, why are they perambulating here? Watch that video where I was quoted to have made such statements properly and tell me where I was quoted to have said so.

“What I actually said was that if Goodluck win and they attack us, we would fight back, that was the statement we made, else, if there is peace in the region, why the perambulation?”