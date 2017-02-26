‘Osinbajo summons IGP over Southern Kaduna killings’

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to Aso Rock following the resurgence of violence in Southern Kaduna.

According to The Punch, Idris was summoned towards the tail end of last week to provide an explanation on the recent violence which resulted in the deaths of 21 persons in the area.

It was gathered that the acting president demanded from Idris, the plans the police had to contain the situation and the necessary security measures to help forestall a re-occurrence.

Recall that on Monday, 21 persons were killed in renewed attacks in Southern Kaduna. The attack led to the re-imposition of a 24 hour curfew in two local governments in the area.