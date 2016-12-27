Oyagbola’s resignation, a big loss – MTN

Telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria has described the resignation of Amina Oyagbola as a big loss.

MTN’s CEO, Fredi Moolman, in a statement commended her for the expertise she brought to the job.

Moolman said, “MTN has again commended the immense dedication and passion for excellence which Amina Oyagbola brought to her roles, first as corporate services executive, later as human resource executive and most recently as, executive in charge of the human resource and corporate services.

“After a 12-year stint with the telecom organisation, Oyagbola recently resigned to pursue other interests.

“Amina has been exceptional, not only for her consummate professionalism and commitment to the core brand values of MTN but also for her passion for mentoring people, especially women.

“Her leaving is a big loss to us at MTN and while we will certainly miss her commitment and passion, we remain proud of the record of stellar and unblemished service she leaves behind.”

Speaking further, Moolman said, “Oyagbola’s passion for people development easily came to the fore during her tenure as human resource executive, a position to which she was deployed in 2008.

“Learning and development were focal areas for her and she saw to a radical overhaul of the human resource policies in the organisation and in consequence, the emergence of a new breed of happier and more committed employees.

“In 2015, in addition to her role as human resource executive, she was saddled with the responsibility of corporate services executive in the aftermath of the fine.

“Despite the added task of overseeing the human resource function, Amina discharged her responsibilities creditably, contributing immensely to the amicable resolution of the issues by all the parties.”

A lawyer by training, Oyagbola commenced her working career in the chambers of FRA Williams, and was in charge of the company’s human resource and corporate services before her resignation.

