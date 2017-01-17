Fani-Kayode visits “most courageous” Bishop Oyedepo in his home

Former Aviation Minister, Olufemi Fani-Kayode paid a courtesy visit to presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo.

In a post on his Facebook page, Fani-Kayode described Oyedepo as “one of the most courageous men in our country today”.

He wrote, “It was an honour to spend some time with one of the most courageous men in our country today at his magnificent home at Canaan land.

“Bishop David Oyedepo is one of God’s end time generals and a great blessing to Nigeria and the Church. May God continue to use him mightily.”

