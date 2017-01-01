PANDEF accuses Buhari of frustrating N’Delta peace talks

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by Chief Edwin Clark has condemned the N29 billion allocated in the 2017 budget by the federal government for the fight against militancy in Niger Delta.

The group in a statement on Sunday said the President was frustrating dialogue to stop militancy in the area.

PANDEF said nothing has been done after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari two months ago and presenting their demands.

It read, “To make matters worse, the government is reported to have earmarked a whooping N29Billion of oil revenue to fight Militancy in the Niger Delta region. This, of course, will further exacerbate the crises in the region, where PANDEF has been working assiduously to ensure permanent peace.

“How on earth would government begin to think this kind of huge expenditure following the dwindling economic conditions just to fight militancy, when the causative factors, sufficiently articulated and presented to Mr. President, by PANDEF, remain ignored?

“In the meeting with Mr. President, and at other responsible fora, PANDEF has consistently advocated for the need for Dialogue, and the urgent setting up of a Dialogue Team by the Federal Government to demonstrate credible commitment in resolving the crisis in the region, for dialogue with PANDEF which bear clear mandate from all stakeholders and agitating groups in the region.”

