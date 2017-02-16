Paris Club loan: We await EFCC’s investigation – Governors

by Dolapo Adelana

State governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) say they are waiting for the outcome of the ongoing probe by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), concerning the Paris Club loan refund.

The governors, who met at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa Wednesday night said they were in support of the federal government’s anti-corruption fight.

Chairman of the Forum and Zamfara governor, Abdulaziz Yari made the disclosure while fielding questions from State House correspondents after the nocturnal meeting.

“We discussed the issue of Paris Club and London Club. We observed that EFCC said it is doing investigations. Yeah, we support the federal government for fighting corruption.

“We are waiting for the EFCC to come up with what they say is the investigation and come up with the result,” Yari said.

