Paris Saint-Germain sign German forward Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of German international Julian Draxler from VfL Wolfsburg until June 30, 2021.

Draxler, 23 was part of the German team that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014.

The forward has played for two German clubs, accumulating a total of 153 Bundesliga matches and 47 European matches, including 34 in the UEFA Champions League, reaching the quarterfinals in the 2015-2016 season.

After signing his contract, Draxler said, “It is with great joy and great anticipation that I join Paris Saint-Germain. For the first time in my career, I am going to discover a new country, a new championship and I am very proud to live this new stage in a club which has become a reference in Europe, which has recruited many very great players over the years. I intend to help Paris Saint-Germain win new titles and continue to grow internationally.”

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, said, “I am delighted to welcome Julian Draxler in the family of Paris Saint-Germain. The signature of this coveted German international reaffirms the strong power of attraction of the Club to the players of great talent. His qualities have everything to fit in the game project of our team and to seduce our fans. With the recruitment of Julian Draxler, we maintain the ambitions of the PSG to a very high level, the one to which all our supporters want to see shine their club of heart.”

