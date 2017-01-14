The ‘Part 2’ of the Ajimobi video is even worse (WATCH)

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi in a recent video that went viral had told protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to go do their worst.

The students were protesting the closure of the institution for over 8 months.

In the video which was shared by SaharaTV, Ajimobi said the constituted authority in the state should not be disrespected.

He lashed out at the students stating that the closure of the school was not the first in the history of the country.

The second part of the video has been released and it is even worse.

Gov. Ajimobi in the new clip said even if he doesn’t pay salaries, no one can remove him as the constituted authority in the state.

“Even if I don’t pay salaries, the fact is that I’m the constituted authority. It does not remove me from that authority,” he said.

