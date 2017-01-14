The News Blog

The ‘Part 2’ of the Ajimobi video is even worse (WATCH)

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi in a recent video that went viral had told protesting students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to go do their worst.

The students were protesting the closure of the institution for over 8 months.

In the video which was shared by SaharaTV, Ajimobi said the constituted authority in the state should not be disrespected.

He lashed out at the students stating that the closure of the school was not the first in the history of the country.

The second part of the video has been released and it is even worse.

Gov. Ajimobi in the new clip said even if he doesn’t pay salaries, no one can remove him as the constituted authority in the state.

“Even if I don’t pay salaries, the fact is that I’m the constituted authority. It does not remove me from that authority,” he said.

Watch:

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Gov. Ajimobi apologised to Lautech students in full video clip (WATCH)

Insiders: “Gov. Ajimobi demonstrated his lack of understanding of his position”

Opinion: Abiola Ajimobi, Ladokites and a worrisome case of inebriety from power

The Thread: Is this Ajimobi’s definition of positive change?

The Thread: Disgraceful Ajimobi is “everything a governor should never be”

Omojuwa says EXACTLY what needs to be said about the Disgraceful Ajimobi 

YNaija Says: Shame on you, Governor Ajimobi. Shame on you.

Oyo Governor, Ajimobi dares protesting LAUTECH students, says ‘Do your worst’ (WATCH)

Pius Adesanmi: What do we do about young folks preoccupied with defending their political gods?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.