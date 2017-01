In a post that comes through as a confirmation of his decision of step down as overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria, Pastor Enoch Adeboye just posted a message on his Facebook page stating same.

Adeboye, shared on his official Facebook page, a post from Stealth Scouts NG, a page noted for posting developments within the RCCG.

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija