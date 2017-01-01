Pastor Adeboye predicts an end to Nigeria’s economic recession in 2017

by Azeez Adeniyi

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has predicted an upturn in Nigeria’s fortunes in the new year.

The respected clergy made this prediction during the church’s traditional cross over service which took place at the Redemption Camp in Lagos.

Adeboye whose message was beamed to millions of RCCG faithfuls across the world addressed his audience saying “the downward plunge (in the economy) will slow down, then it will stop, and reversal will begin.”

Nigeria’s economy suffered a recession in 2016 and the naira, the country’s currency, performed poorly throughout the year. Experts point to the gross mismanagement of resources and lack of foreign direct investment into the country as causative factors for the recession but they are, however, unsure how long it will take Nigeria’s economic minders to proffer workable policies out of the recession.

