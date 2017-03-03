Pastor Adeboye is a pride to Nigeria – Jonathan

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye as a pride to Nigeria.

He said this while congratulating Adeboye on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Jonathan said Nigeria has added value because Adeboye is a Nigerian.

He said, “Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a man of God that has been greatly used by our Father in heaven to extend His Kingdom on earth and take the good news of the gospel to the four corners of the earth.

“He is an ambassador for Christ and a pride to Nigeria. Nigeria has added value because Pastor Adeboye is a Nigerian and on the occasion of his 75th birthday, my family and I wish him a happy birthday and pray that God keeps him on earth for many more years to continue modeling a pattern of good works for the world’s present and future generations.”