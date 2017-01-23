Pastors against FRC Code are lawless, money launderers – Bakare

The Serving Overseer of The Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has condemned religious leaders in the nation who are against the Not-For-Profit Organisations Governance Code 2016 set up by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria.

According to The Punch, Bakare, who made this known on Sunday during his church service monitored in Lagos, described those against the code as “anti-Christ”.

He said church leaders who opposed the law were trying to cover acts of money laundering they engage in from the public.

It will be recalled Pastor Enoch Adeboye cited the Code when he stepped down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria.

Days after his resignation, Executive Secretary of the FRC, Jim Obazee, was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But Bakare criticised church leaders for their stance, saying, “I can testify that the law was explained to kingpins in the church, but now you want to get away because you want to cover your iniquity. You won’t get away with it.

“You want to get away because you have laundered money, and you are now trying to cover your yansh”.

He added, “I am a trained lawyer, I have read the law. The law specifically mentioned Chief Imams and pastors, that they can have lifelong terms. But it says you cannot be chief priest, chief treasurer, and chief administrator.

“You don’t want to comply with the law, then why did you register under the law? It is a spirit of lawlessness and the anti-Christ because the anti-Christ is a lawless spirit.”

Speaking further, Bakare said he was taking his time and waiting for the right moment to speak officially on the matter, saying “the fact that I am quiet doesn’t mean I am stupid. I don’t fight useless battles”.

