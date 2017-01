Former first lady Dame Patience Jonathan on Friday was decorated as the Amaibifiridokibo 1 of Dokube, George Town, Rivers State for her unlimited infrastructural development.

Mrs. Jonathan, who is being investigated for corruption by the EFCC looked unflinching as she graced the occasion.

She was received warmly on arrival at the venue of Dokube Peri-ti festival celebration in George Town, Okrika LGA.

