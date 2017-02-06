Patriots win fifth Super Bowl title in historic comeback

The New England Patriots lifted the Super Bowl LI title early Monday morning at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Patriots’ clinched the title in historic fashion beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

The Falcons led 28-3 midway into the third quarter of the game. A costly fumble by Falcon’s quarterback Matt Ryan with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter helped set up the Patriots to come all the way back.

The game went into overtime, the first in Super Bowl history.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who won his fifth title was named the game’s MVP.

Sunday’s victory gave Brady the most Super Bowl titles by a quarterback, as he matched Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick now has the most Super Bowl wins by a head coach, surpassing Chuck Noll.

Belichick and Brady also now have the most Super Bowl appearances as a head coach and player duo.

