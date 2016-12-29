Pay our stipends to avoid unnecessary hostility, ex-militants tell FG

The Ijaw Youth Council on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to pay ex-militants their outstanding stipends.

This was in a statement made by the Council’s spokesman, Eric Omare in Delta State.

Omare said the ex-militants have been subjected to hardship over non-payment of their stipends.

Omare said, “Niger Delta ex-militants under the amnesty programme are being owed five months arrears of stipends.’’

“We also call on the National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Munguno, under whose office the amnesty programme is domiciled, to take steps to immediately effect the payments to avoid unnecessary hostility,” he said.

Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Adam Boroh had earlier pleaded with the ex-militants, urging them not to be agitated by the delay.

“I am assuring all beneficiaries under the programme that arrangements are being made to fast-track the payment of their stipends as soon as the Amnesty Office receives its allocation,” Boroh had said.

