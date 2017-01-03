Payment of N5000 stipends mere propaganda – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose as described as propaganda the Federal Government N5000 monthly stipends to one million poor Nigerians.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi on Tuesday, Fayose said there has been no payments in his state which one of the states the Federal Government listed.

The governor said most of the states listed were APC states and would not publicly refute the claim.

He challenged the Federal Government to publish the amount of people collecting the stipends and their accounts.

He said: “A blind man will say it is when it gets into my mouth that I will say you are feeding me, not promises.”

