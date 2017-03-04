PDP congratulates Onnoghen, commends Osinbajo

by Dolapo Adelana

The Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Justice Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday signed by the spokesman of the faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party thanked the Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo for sending Onnoghen’s name to the senate for confirmation.

The statement read, “We congratulate Justice Walter Onnoghen on his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate as the 14th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). We thank the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for taking the appropriate constitutional and ethical measure by sending the Name of Justice Onnoghen’s to the Senate for confirmation.

“The confirmation of Justice Onnoghen as the New Chief Justice of Nigeria has renewed the confidence of Nigerians and members of the international community on the need to respect the Principle of Separation of Powers and the Independence of the Judiciary. The APC led Federal Government must henceforth stop interfering unnecessarily with the affairs of the other arms of government in the Country to allow our democracy to thrive.

“For the record, the delay by the Executive to send the Name of Justice Onnoghen to the Senate after his nomination by the National Judicial Council (NJC) was completely uncalled for and further exposed the planned gagging of other arms of government by the APC administration.

“We therefore commend all those who fought against what could have become another ethnic, religious and constitutional debacle in the appointment of a new CJN. Nigeria belongs to all of us and no individual or group of individuals in the Country should try to divide the Nation along ethnic or religious lines.

“We wish the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) well in office and urge him to implement all the reforms he intend to bring to bear in the Judiciary. The Judiciary remains the last arbiter in settling human disputes.”