PDP convention will hold soon – Sheriff

by Dolapo Adelana

Reinstated chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has said he would soon convene the national convention of the party to allow people aspire for positions.

Sheriff, who stated this at a news conference in Abuja said the Appeal Court’s decision was a victory for all.

“All the leaders of the party will be consulted between now and the next one week and we will come out with a firm roadmap that will lead to successful convention.

“I can assure you that within the shortest possible time we will organize a successful national convention so that people can aspire for whatever positions they want.

“Regarding the ruling of the Appeal Court on Friday, I want to assure that nobody is victor and no one is a loser.

“In fact, I have spoken to almost all the people that are affected by the court decision and assured them of my readiness to work with them to ensure that the party returns as one family,’’ Sheriff said.

He added that he wanted to reposition the party to be able to win elections again.

“I am determined to make my honest contributions to the success of this party. By doing that, I am ready to make any sacrifice for the success of this party.

“We don’t want PDP to lose elections again. It is painful to lose elections.

“We need people to patronize our party, democracy is about people, you either give them their right or they leave.

“What we are trying to do is to give the party back to the people,” he said.

