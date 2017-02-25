PDP crisis: BoT petitions police over Sheriff’s takeover of secretariat

by Azeez Adeniyi

Following the takeover of the Peoples Democratic Party’s national secretariat by national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, the PDP Board of Trustees has petitioned the police over alleged forceful entrance into the secretariat.

Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin disclosed this while speaking in Abuja on Friday.

Jibrin said it was inappropriate for Sheriff to take over the secretariat when the case was still in the Supreme Court.

He also wondered why Sheriff forced himself in, instead of requesting for the keys.

He said, “We have sent petitions to the police to report the forceful entrance into the building by Sheriff. He was aware that the keys were with the BoT.

“Apart from this, he is also aware that the matter is before the Supreme Court. Why then is the rush? The Police must help us protect the building.”

Acting National Publicity Secretary, Bernard Mikko who reacted on behalf of Sheriff said “Sheriff and his NWC have fully assumed administrative control and machinery of the party, including its assets and liabilities, in line with our party’s constitution and electoral mandate.”