PDP Governors’ Forum: Fayose is perfect for the job, Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said Ekiti Governor is the right man for the job of chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said, “Governor Fayose is a strong voice in the opposition. He is an unapologetic PDP faithful and has the audacity, political sagacity, and benefit of experience from his number of years as a governor to provide quality leadership for the forum. I, therefore, nurse no doubts that he is the right man for the job.

“However, I would like to see a greater synergy and understanding between our governors on one hand, and National Assembly Members of PDP extraction on the other hand, to avoid the usual needless rivalry and mutual distrust that have hurt the party in the past.”

Fayose was announced chairman on Thursday night, taking over from Ondo governor Olusegun Mimiko who leaves office in February.

