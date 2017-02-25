Why PDP lost 2015 presidential election – Makarfi

by Azeez Adeniyi

Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi on Friday said the party lost the 2015 Presidential election because it didn’t field a northerner.

He said the North ‘ganged up’ against the PDP.

He also stated that the party became too comfortable while also faulting imposition of candidates.

He said, “PDP would have won the 2015 presidential election straight away with a northern candidate.

“The reason is that, it would have been impossible to make an issue out of this North and South thing. We would have broken the North’s gang up so to say against the PDP.

“Again, we became too comfortable. A little bit of arrogance sometimes. We were not communicating well with the people.

“Because we were not communicating well, we failed to get what the people were saying, and of course, that made it easier for propaganda to be used against us.

“And that propaganda went deep that we couldn’t do anything again”.