PDP lost in 2015 because it chose Jonathan – Former Senator

“For the executive office, believe me, I am completely for zoning; it is a must that zoning or rotation must be practised for executive office.
“It is compulsory that we must maintain zoning policy and adhere strictly to it, especially when we consider the complexity of our mosaic nature – our multi-ethnic, multi-religious setting. With such, we do not have a choice.
“That was one of the reasons why president Obasanjo insisted that a South-South person should have a shot at the presidency and that is why he and other party people supported Goodluck Jonathan so that the Ijaws can feel that sense of belonging.
“The country belongs to all of us and no particular group can claim its leadership as an exclusive right. No! We must stand by zoning policy always, otherwise, we are going to create unnecessary chaos in the country”.
