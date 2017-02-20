PDP has no faction – Jonathan

by Azeez Adeniyi

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not factionalised.

Jonathan said this on Monday after a closed door meeting with Chairman of the PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff.

“We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders. We are not factionalised. We are one. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party,” he said.

While speaking, Sheriff said there was no faction or caretaker committee in the PDP.

He said: “We only have one PDP and only one chairman. We are putting things together to ensure that the party is united. We don’t want to have a divided house. We only have one PDP, we don’t have anything like caretaker committee.”

