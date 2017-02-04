PDP is not broke, we are meeting our financial obligations – Adeyeye

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed rumours that it was broke and cannot meet its financial obligations.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Dayo Adeyeye made the denial in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said the party’s attention has been drawn to reports that it was broke and cannot pay rents and its staff.

He said the allegation was false and just a figment of the imagination of the writers.

“The PDP is not broke and does not owe rent on the property being used by the PDI located in Wuse II, Abuja.

“Let us place on record that the PDI’s financial responsibilities are being met accordingly.

“Just last week, the Caretaker Committee approved monthly imprest for the Institute, and its staff salaries are paid at the same time with that of the PDP staffers.

“For emphasis, all members of staff of the Party and that of the Institute received their January 2017 Salary last week which the Secretary of the Staff Welfare Committee confirmed in that Publication.”

He alleged that the report was part of distraction from Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, the factional chairman, and his co-travellers.

He described the rumour as a show of shame and desperation by Ali Modu Sheriff.

He said, “The National Caretaker Committee of the Party, though with limited time in office, has been working tirelessly to meet all the monetary obligations of the Party since its inauguration.”

