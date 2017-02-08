PDP not praying for Buhari’s death – Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not praying for the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, stated this on Wednesday while addressing members of the party in Abuja.

According to Makarfi, it was in the interest of the PDP that President Buhari returns and continue to preside over the affairs of the country.

He said the President’s health is important to Nigerians and the party.

He said, “We are not praying for the death of the President. Instead, we are praying for the President to regain his health, return to the country and also continue ruling us.

“His health is important to the country and Nigerians. It is through we want to capture power in 2019, but we want to take over in an orderly manner.

“He must come back and continue his work. That’s our prayer. So, we want two people to, before this event is over, pray for the good health of the President.”

