PDP power tussle: Makarfi heads to Supreme Court

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would head to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal affirmed Ali Modu Sheriff as chairman of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the Committee, Dayo Adeyeye disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said the faction with appeal at the Supreme Court.

He described the

the judgement as a “big disappointment, travesty and miscarriage of justice.”

He said, “The minority judgement is very sound in law, logic and fact. It gives us hope that we will have our day in the Supreme Court.

“Whereas the lead judgement left out the main issues and laboured unconvincingly to work to a preconceived answer, the minority judgement thrashed all the issues and upheld the judgement of the High Court in Port Harcourt, delivered by Liman J on July 4, 2016. `

“We will certainly appeal to the Supreme Court. No reconciliatory effort will stop it.

“We need the Supreme Court to make a pronouncement on the issue, once and for all.”

The Appeal Court had also dismissed the National Caretaker Committee of the party formed at the convention in Rivers in 2016.

It said the Port Harcourt convention was an abuse of court process.

