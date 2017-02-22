PDP: Sheriff begs Fayose, gives exit date

by Dolapo Adelana

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has pleaded with Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose to sheath his sword as he seeks to rebuild the party.

Sheriff made the plea in Abuja on Wednesday when he addressed a delegation of South West PDP members at his office in Maitama.

The former Borno governor, who said he would relocate to the party’s national secretariat this Friday added that he would leave the party after its national convention.

‎”We have no argument with anybody. The law is certain. Nigerians have spoken. Some of the people you see, they actually don’t know where their villages are. They sit in Abuja and decide to make unnecessary statements.

“In the name of God, let’s re-build this party. Don’t divide the party. Let everybody unite in order to rebuild the party. I beg Fayose to respect PDP and the people of Nigeria. I beg him. Whatever you say today, posterity will judge you, so I beg him. ‎Let’s tell Nigerians that our party is for all.

“I am not going to be chairman forever. I will leave office after the convention. We will do a credible convention. Whoever is against me should wait until after the convention,” Sheriff said.

Sheriff, however, failed to give a date for the national convention.

