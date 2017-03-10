PDP will continue to pray for Buhari’s full recovery – Makarfi

Chairman of the Caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarf has said the party will continue to pray for Buhari’s speedy recovery.

He said this on Friday while reacting to the President’s return from London.

“We are happy to welcome the president from his medical vacation in London. We welcome him home; but we will continue to pry his full recovery,” Makarfi said.

He added that ruling Nigeria was a huge task which can only be done witb sound and steady health.

He said, “The PDP will continue to pray for the president; all Nigerians should do same.

“Presiding over Nigeria is a huge task, so we must pray for sound and steady health so that Buhari can effectively handle that tough job.”