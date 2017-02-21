PDP: My worst political decision was supporting Sheriff as Chairman – Wike

by Azeez Adeniyi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said supporting Ali Modu Sheriff to emerge National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party was the most regrettable decision he has made as a politician.

He said this in an interview with Sunday Politics on Channels TV while speaking on the recent affirmation of Sheriff as PDP chairman by an appeal court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Wike and Fayose had staunchly supported Sheriff before they fell out.

He said an appeal will be filed at the Supreme Court.

The governor described Sheriff as a mole planted into the PDP.

“I do believe that even in life, even as human beings, there are times for setbacks, and challenges. What has happened to us is a temporary setback,” he said.

“I will not support anything that has to do with Sheriff. I know that he doesn’t mean well for the party.

“He’s a mole in the party. His antecedents tell you that there are people behind who are not members of the party, who do not want PDP to exist.

“I’m not new in this game. Even the characters around him, they don’t augur well for the party.

“That is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever taken. In life, when you take a decision and you realise that you made a mistake. In that decision you made, there is nothing stopping you from saying, ‘I’ve made a mistake, I think we can correct it’.

“Frankly, I have never regretted any decision I’ve taken than this decision. Politically, we have seen his conduct. It has shown that he does not mean well for the party. It will be difficult for me to work with him. That is clear. I don’t have that confidence that he can lead the party.”

