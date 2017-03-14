Pepsodent and Nigerian Dental Association announces Oral Health Walk to promote hygiene

As part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s World Oral Health Day Celebration themed “Live Mouth Smart”, leading toothpaste brand Pepsodent in partnership with Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) has announced the 2017 edition of its Health Walk set to kick-off awareness on the importance of oral hygiene.

The Pepsodent Oral Health Walk is set to hold on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

The walk will start from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba to Ojuelegba, Surulere and back to LUTH.

“The oral health walk is an avenue to sensitize Nigerians on the need to brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent to maintain better oral hygiene,” said Akon Imoh, Brand Manager, Pepsodent. “The brush day and night campaign is also part of Unilever’s vision to help millions of Nigerian families adopt the best oral health practices.”

Joining the Health Walk are members of Nigeria Dental Association, employees of Unilever Nigeria Plc and other Dental Practitioners and stakeholders.

President of the Nigerian Dental Association, Dr. Bode Ijarogbe speaking on the significance of the Health Walk said: “As part of efforts to prevent and check the spread of oral diseases, it is imperative that Nigerians brush twice a day and the annual health walk is one of the ways we create awareness about oral hygiene and its importance.”

The 2017 edition of World Oral Health Day will take place on Monday March 20, 2017 at the TeslimBalogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.