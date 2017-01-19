Those planning to form a mega party are wasting their time – Oni

Tbr Deputy National Chairman, Southwest of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni has said attempts to form a mega party will fail.

Oni stated in Abuja that tthe ruling party will do everything possible to turn things around.

Oni who is a former governor of Ekiti said the planned party can not be as big as the APC.

Oni said, “We have always been saying it; this is a party that is going to turn Nigeria around completely. Any attempt to form any mega party, we can predict clearly, will end up in failure. This is the party that will turn Nigeria around, and we are prepared, we are prepared.

“If the PDP dies, there will be another opposition party. What I believe is not visible is the idea. So, we are not saying that the PDP will not come back, we are saying, don’t call whatever political party that is coming a mega party, it cannot be bigger than the APC.”

Oni also said the ruling APC has started a reconciliation process to solve the differences between aggrieved members.

He expressed confidence that the APC will win the Ekiti State governorship election.

“Ekiti people should expect a government that will be different from Ayo Fayose’s and that will come from our party because it is not going to be Fayose’s party again, it should be our party.

“Our party should produce the next governor, that is our prayer, that is our hope and that is the hope of everybody on the street.”

