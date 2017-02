by Dolapo Adelana

The deputy Chief of Staff to Plateau governor, Barrister Simon Lalong, is dead, Thisday reports.

Barrister Yusuf Gambo Hawaja, died on Sunday at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BhUTH) in Jos, the state capital.

According to reports, Hawaja has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment for a while and had slumped in his house on Sunday morning. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he eventually died.

