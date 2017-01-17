“Please pay me my money” | OAP Freeze takes to Instagram to drag his “debtor”, Kiibati Bankole

Cool FM presenter, Ifedayo Olurinde popularly known has Daddy Freeze has called out Kiibati Bankole, Executive Producer and host of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge and Fans Crossfire.

In a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Freeze accused Kiibati of refusing to pick his calls as he urged her to pay him his money.

He wrote, “Dear @kiibati, you have been ignoring my calls for over one month now… This is so wrong…. I have never done this before in my life but you have left me with no other option… Please pay me my money!”

