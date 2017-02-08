PNEA 2.0: Prestige Nigeria Education Awards 2017 call for nominations now open

To recognize significant work and contributions in the Nigeria’s educational sector, the Prestige Nigeria Education Awards will, for the second time, honour individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence, leadership or provided support to aid structurally or functionally in advancing and improving the quality of education in Nigeria.

Deadline for submission

The call for nomination is open for schools, individuals and organizations, this year’s nomination will be based on individual or organizational accomplishment or work between January 2016 till march 2017 . So hurry now, make your nominations. The deadline for submission is March 11, 2017.Nomination forms are available online . For more information, visit the Prestige Nigeria Education Awards website at http://www.awards.prestigenigeria.com.

About the PNEA

The Prestige Nigeria Education Awards (PNEA) is a high profile national platform birthed to inspire, engage and foster development in Nigeria’s educational sector. The PNEA acknowledges and celebrates practitioners and stakeholders across Nigeria; who have distinguished themselves through their achievements and contributions towards improving education in Nigeria. The PNEA is endorsed by the Lagos State ministry of Education.

The PNEA was established and awarded for the first time in June 2016, with categories that cut across the academics, educational brands, Best in CSR, Educational Media and programs( TV, Radio and Newspaper), entertainment(best educational Song and best educational movie),and human capacity development platform. These categories reflected the influence of other sectors and their roles in education.

The PNEA 2017

According to Debo Olowu (the Project Director), this year PNEA, tagged “Re-Invent”, have been divided into two major categories which are the academic categories and the non-academic categories. The dynamic nature of the curriculum of the primary and secondary education necessitated the need to have categories for British and American schools. Also across Lagos states schools will receive awards of best in each local government area. Categories for university have been separated into; privately and government owned.

Battle of Brains Competition

A written quiz in mathematics and English for pupils in basic 4, students in Jss2 & ss2 will be used as one of the criteria for determining the best schools in each local government in Lagos State. It is expected that a school’s quality is reflected in the performance of their students.

The award 2017 categories are:

Academic Categories

Best Private University for 2016

Best Government University for 2016

Best Polytechnic for 2016

Vice Chancellor of the year for 2016 (Private University)

Vice Chancellor of the year for 2016 (Government University)

Rector of the year for 2016

Principal of the year for 2016 (Private)

Principal of the year for 2016 (Public)

HM of the year for 2016 (Private)

HM of the year for 2016 (Public)

Best Primary School in each Local Government in Lagos (Private)

Best Primary School in each Local Government in Lagos (Public)

Best Secondary School in each Local Government in Lagos (Private)

Best Secondary School in each Local Government in Lagos (Public)

Best Primary School in Lagos (Private)

Best Primary School in Lagos (Public)

Best Secondary School in Lagos (Private)

Best Secondary School in Lagos (Public)

Best Primary School in Nigeria (British Curriculum)

Best Primary School in Nigeria (American Curriculum)

Best High School in Nigeria (British Curriculum)

Best High School in Nigeria (American Curriculum)

Non-academic Categories

Educational Brand of the year

Education TV Program of the year

Educational Radio Program of the year

Educational Governor of the year

Educational Movie of the year

Educational TV Station of the Year:

Educational Radio Station of the year

Educational Newspaper of the year

Best CSR in Education for 2016

Educational Personality of the year for 2016

Educational Song of the year for 2016

Human Capacity Development Platform of the year 2016

Educational Supportive Bank for 2016

Past winners of the Prestige awards include: Lagos state (educational state of the year), Cowbell (Edu. Brand of the year), Enitan (educational movie of the year), Shell (Best CSR), GTB (educational Bank of the year), University of Lagos(Best university for the year 2015), University of Ilorin -Prof Abdul Ganiyu Ambali (Vice Chancellor of the year) Lagos State Polytechnic (Polytechnic for the year 2015)…. visit our website for more details about the 2016 awards at http://www.awards.prestigenigeria.com

For more information, partnership or inquiries call 07089111642, 08066372426, 08022513767.

