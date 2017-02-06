Poetry: To love is to die

by Boluwatife Afolabi
To love is to die every night
hoping to wake up in a dream
where love is a language,
ecstasy; a song
where prayers flow into rivers
and children wake at dawn to
fetch blessings into a gourd.
To love is to break
your body into a sea
hoping to find a soul
trusting enough to drown inside you.
To love is to run from emptiness
(the memory of home:
Mother, singing songs of loneliness
into the mirror
Father, pouring his anger
into wine)
into fire.
To love is to grow,
the fusion of bodies in the darkness
waiting for a sunrise-
god shining his light
on the miracle we made
in the night.
To love is to seek,
to become a traveller
or a sceptic
or a gipsy
knowing we might not find
the fire we seek
but continue to nurse the embers
we found on the road
hoping that someday, they grow into a sun.
Boluwatife Afolabi is a Nigerian Poet. His poems have been published or awaiting publishing on Kalahari Review, Expound Magazine, Praxis Magazine, Saraba Magazine, Africanwriter amongst others.
He writes from Ibadan. He tweets via @oluafolabi.
