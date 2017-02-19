“It is a point of principle that Buhari is not speaking to Nigerians” | See our top 10 quotes from

We started the week off with the 59th Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples and so we’ll definitely be recapping the most memorable speeches from that. Here in Nigeria though, so much has happened in the past week that we find it hard to believe it’s only been seven days since our last quotes round-up. Majek Fashek and Timi Dakolo got into it a little bit, Governor Elrufai opened the floodgates of unspeakable savagery on Twitter (possibly against human rights to but we’ll see about that) and at least two interesting things were said internationally. We should probably get right into it.

Here we go with our top ten quotes from the past week:

“But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the “Lemonade” album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it’s so monumental. And so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will.”

Yes, it was long but Adele, with her Album of the Year acceptance speech, has fanned the fire around the conversation in America about racial profiling in music. It’s was very emosh (Bey even cried) when she said it but it caused a very awkward week for the Grammys organisers.

“My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that will give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror, first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves. And have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognise our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you, again, for honouring “Lemonade.”

When Queen Beyonce got her own Grammy that night for the Best Urban Contemporary Album her acceptance speech was a very deep explanation of why she made her Lemonade album. Must have been very insightful for a lot of people because we can tell you it was for us here.

“We are not taking this case lightly. We are just awaiting the arrival of our solicitors from the U.S., and the UK then we will hit the courts. For crying out loud, this guy is making money from iTunes and he did what he did because he thinks in Nigeria, anything goes. If he can prove as he claimed that he paid for the use of the song and he can show concrete proof of it then he will go free, but if not, we will definitely meet in court”

Singer and songwriter, Majek Fashek, renewed his copyrights allegations against Timi Dakolo over his classic, Send Down the Rain, this week. He seemed freshly furious about it too.

“If they disturb me and they disturb my life, I will sue them… I don’t want to [talk about it anymore]. I have so much respect for these people.”

And that was Timi Dakolo’s response when we asked him about. It’s not all he said though but you’ll have to read it all to get his own side of the story.

“Nigerians should be getting ready to see the president in flesh, as soon as possible.”

The Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu tried to prep us for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday. We are not sure how we feel about the fact that we are still waiting but we stay ready all the same.

“We will be issuing a new and very comprehensive order to protect our people. That will be done sometime next week, toward the beginning or middle at the latest part.”

POTUS, Donald Trump this week finally admitted the folly of his January 27th travel ban (of course he didn’t quite admit being wrong) and now has promised to release a newer “comprehensive” travel ban. We called it the Travel ban 2.0.

“Buhari has his right to his vacation if Buhari will speak to Nigerians it will be his choice, his prerogative, we don’t need to intrude. What some people want to do is to ram it down his throat willy willy. It is a point of principle that Buhari is not speaking to Nigerians.”

Right! President Buhari not speaking with Nigerians is a point of principle. Right, special assistant, Femi Adesina.

“When God finally decides that he should leave office, then you can also enter the fray; (until that moment) there’s no vacancy,’’

Zimbabwean President-in-Waiting, Grace Mugabe this week said even if Robert Mugabe contests the Zimbabwean elections as a ghost, he’d win.

“I am of the opinion there’s nothing to rush. Let’s delay this budget and look at it with very celestial and holy eyes, if possible with application of anointing oil, to make sure that we get to the bottom of it so that we can get a Christian and Islamic budget that will be useful to the people of this country.”

Senator Dino Melaye’s take on how we can avoid the drama that happened last year with the budget this year with the budget 2017.

“306 electoral college votes… I guess it was the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan. In other words, the media’s trying to attack our administration because they know we are following through on pledges that we made, and they’re not happy about it for whatever reason.”

President Donald Trump’s alternative fact on how he won the elections. This time, NBC’s Peter Alexander called him out!. Here’s an abridged version of how the exchange went:

Reporter: “Why should Americans trust you when you are providing information that is not accurate?”

Trump: “I was given that information. Actually, I’ve seen that information around, but it was a very substantial victory, do you agree with that?”

Reporter: “You’re the President.”

You should watch the video here.

That’s it for last week. You can bet we’ll be back next week with everything you need to remember!

