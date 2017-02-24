Police announce restriction of movement ahead of Rivers supplementary elections

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Rivers State Police command has announced the restriction of movement in Etche and Omuma Local Government Areas of Rivers state ahead of the supplementary elections.

In a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni on Friday, the police said the restriction takes effect from Friday midnight to 6pm, Saturday.

Omoni said politicians will not be allowed to move with security details.

It added that: “Movement is only allowed from place of abode to voting centre and back. The Police and other Security Agencies will be moving around to ensure that these orders are strictly complied with.

“Once again the Ag Commissioner of police, DCP Ahmed Magaji appeals for the continued support and cooperation of the members of the public as the order is intended to provide conducive atmosphere to conduct free, fair, credible and violence free Election that will stand the test of time.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments